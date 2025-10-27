Academic achievers felicitated

Saupin's School, Panchkula, celebrated Diwali by felicitating academic achievers and students with 100 per cent attendance from Pre-Primary to Class X for the 2024-25 session. Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur applauded their dedication and consistency, encouraging all students to shine through hard work and sincerity. "True success glows brightest when lit by dedication and discipline," she remarked, inspiring everyone to keep their spark alive.

