Academic session commences with 'yajna'

The academic session 2026–27 commenced in the DCM Group of Schools, seeking the Almighty’s blessings on the premises of DC Montessori Sr Sec (Smart) School, Chandigarh. A “yajna” was performed by the management, with wholehearted participation from all staff members. Everyone offered prayers for the success of the upcoming session, well-being of the students, and peace in the world. Following the rituals, everyone enjoyed lunch together, fostering a harmonious and pleasant atmosphere. Managing Director Bharat B Gupta and Director Usha Gupta extended their best wishes to everyone for a successful and fulfilling academic session ahead.

Advertisement