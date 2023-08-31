Achievers: BCM students win six medals in karate tourney

Students of BCM Arya Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana, won six medals at the All India Independence Cup International Karate Championship held at Talkatora International Stadium, New Delhi, from August 11 to 13. Gursahib Singh won gold medal, Adhirath Bansal, Shabad Kataria and Kunwar Pratap Singh silver medals, and Vanssh Bhatia and Shaurya Verma bronze medals. Principal Anuja Kaushal congratulated the shining stars for their exceptional performance and bringing honour to the institution.