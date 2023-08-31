Achievers: Lotus school kids win medals in SoF Olympiad

Students from Lotus International Convent School, Rakkar, Sadwan, won medals and gift vouchers in SoF Olympiad exams. Six students from the school received international silver medals and one student received zonal bronze medal. Also many other students received certificates for their outstanding performance. School Principal Pankaj Sharma felicitated the students with medals and certificates and congratulated them for their outstanding performance.
