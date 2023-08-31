Achievers: Panchkula Bhavanites qualify for science quiz

A district-level science quiz was organised at Government Sanskrirti School, Sector 20, Panchkula, by the DEO in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology, Haryana, for CBSE and ICSE-affiliated schools of the district. Out of various participating schools, eight teams were shortlisted for the final round of quiz. The team of Panchkula Bhavanites — Ishita (Class XII), Divine (Class XI) and Aadi Bhardwaj (Class XII) — made their way to the final round of the quiz by solving a questionnaire of hundred questions. Showcasing their scientific acumen, the students secured the second position in the final quiz and also qualified for the zonal level of the quiz. The team was prepared by mentor teacher Megha Bhardwaj. Principal Gulshan Kaur patted the shoulders of the students and also encouraged them to prepare diligently for the zonal-level competition.
