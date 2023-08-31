Achievers: Abhay Bharati gets admission in AFMC, Pune

Abhay Bharati, student of Rainbow World School, Bhawarna, has been selected for Armed Forces Medical College, (AFMC), Pune. Abhay got 658 out of 720 marks in NEET. Chairman Dr Chhavi Kashyap, Director of the school, Meenakshi Kashyap, Principal, Suzana David and Manager Ravi Jamwal along with the entire teaching faculty and student body are extremely delighted and congratulated the parents and teachers of Abhay.
