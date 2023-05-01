Achievers’ assembly at Him Academy Public School, Hira Nagar

The school organised an achievers’ assembly, in which students of the classes VI to VIII were honoured by Principal Academics Himanshu Sharma and Principal Vineeta Gupta, Academic Coordinators Dr Neeta Singh, Pooja Sharma, Maya Sharma and Seva Coordinator Vinod Sharma with Platinum, Gold and Silver batches for their academic achievements and full attendance throughout the session. On the occasion, Principal Himanshu Sharma congratulated the children and wished them a bright future.