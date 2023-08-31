Achievers: CLDAV students selected for zonal-level quiz

Senior students of CLDAV Senior Public School, Sector 11, Panchkula, secured berth in the Haryana State Council for Science, Innovation and Technology’s district-level science quiz, organised by the District Education Office, Panchkula, at GSSS, Sector 20, Panchkula. Total 24 teams from Panchkula district participated in the competition and our school team consisting of Rahul Lal, Roli and Rishita of Class XII B has been selected for the zonal-level competition to be held in October-November.
