Achievers' Hub Senior Secondary School, Dari

Janmashtami was celebrated at the school and students came dressed up as Krishna and Radha carrying flutes, matkas and peacock feathers. 'Jhankis' depicting the life of Lord Krishna were presented by students. Director of the school Krishna Awasthi and Principal Jyotsna Dhiman blessed all the students on the auspicious day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ghulam Nabi Azad quits from Congress party positions, including primary membership
In a 5-page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he sa...
Watch: 4 Indian women racially abused, assaulted in Texas, told to 'go back to India'
The woman has been arrested and the video of the woman has g...