Achievers' Hub Senior Secondary School, Dharamsala

Achievers' Bachpanites celebrated their graduation day. The Director of Achievers' Bachpan, Principal of Bachpan and Principal of Achievers' Hub Senior Secondary School, complemented the graduates on their achievements. The Director, along with the Principal, felicitated students with certificates of graduation. Children looked pretty in their graduation robes and caps. It was indeed a joyous and memorable day for not only the little ones but also a proud moment for parents and teachers.