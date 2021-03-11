Achievers' Hub Sr. Sec. School, Dharamsala

On the occasion of the World Environment Day, the school students participated in different activities planned by social environment organisations at Gandhi Smriti Vatika, Kotwali, Dharamsala. The students bagged first prize in three major activities. Rosheen Thakur won first prize in banner /poster making, while Radhika won the first prize in ‘Talk on the topic of environment’ in the senior category. Sanvi Tandon won first prize for peotry recitation among juniors. Rudransh and Pradyuman Thakur won first prize in slogan-writing competition.
