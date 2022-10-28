ACNP Sen Sec School, Zirakpur

The school celebrated Diwali on its campus with full zeal and fervour. The school was decorated with lights, candles and eco-friendly products. Various competitions were organised for the students on the theme of Diwali. Diya making, candle making and rangoli competitions were the main attraction. The Principal gave a speech on the topic of ‘Eco-friendly Diwali’. She also requested everyone not to burst crackers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar calls on UNSC to complete 'unfinished task' of prosecuting 26/11 masterminds
China has blocked India-US proposal to proscribe 4 Pakistan-...
PM Modi moots idea of 'one nation, one uniform' for police
Addressing a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of state home ministers, Modi ...
'Let the good times roll': Billionaire Elon Musk tweets on first morning as new Twitter boss
Musk, a self-styled 'free speech absolutist', has been criti...
Gangster Dilpreet Baba's associate Paramjit Pamma arrested by Mohali police; 5 pistols, car seized
18 cases are registered against Pamma in different police st...
'Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it': Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram
Men acted aggressively and made objectionable remarks, alleg...