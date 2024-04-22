Activities mark ‘No Bag Day’ at AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students of Class I participated in different activities to mark ‘No Bag Day’. They performed an activity on the topic, ‘Family Tree’, by drawing a tree and colouring it and pasting their family member photographs on the tree. The activity is integrated with math as students counted the number of family members. They also made ‘bookmarks of fruits’. They drew pictures of fruits and made a bookmark by cutting them in different shapes. The activity was integrated with Hindi, Punjabi and English. Students were able to identify the fruit’s names in all three languages.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...