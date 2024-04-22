Activities mark ‘No Bag Day’ at AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students of Class I participated in different activities to mark ‘No Bag Day’. They performed an activity on the topic, ‘Family Tree’, by drawing a tree and colouring it and pasting their family member photographs on the tree. The activity is integrated with math as students counted the number of family members. They also made ‘bookmarks of fruits’. They drew pictures of fruits and made a bookmark by cutting them in different shapes. The activity was integrated with Hindi, Punjabi and English. Students were able to identify the fruit’s names in all three languages.

