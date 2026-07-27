Activities to promote Punjabi language organised

As part of the CBSE initiative Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camp (BBSC) 2026 under the theme "Learn One More Bharatiya Bhasha", Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40-D, Chandigarh, organised a vibrant series of activities to promote the Punjabi language and its rich cultural heritage. Students participated in Punjabi conversation sessions, storytelling, folk song performances, poetry recitation, calligraphy, quizzes, traditional games and a Punjabi signature campaign, all aimed at encouraging the use and appreciation of the language. The camp provided an engaging platform for students to enhance their linguistic skills, develop a deeper appreciation of Punjab's cultural traditions and embrace the values of multilingualism and national integration.

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