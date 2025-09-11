Activity on ill-effects of mobile phones organised

A special activity was organised in the primary section of Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind. The main theme of the activity was “Keep away from the phone, save childhood”. In the present times, the influence of mobile phones and digital gadgets on children is continuously increasing. In this background, the school management organised the awareness activity to make the children aware of the ill-effects of mobile phones and to save them from its excessive use. The program started with a prayer meeting. The teachers showed the harm caused by “digital addiction” to the little children in an interesting way and the teachers explained to the children in simple language that no matter how attractive the mobile and digital world may look, but its excessive use loses innocence, has a bad effect on eyesight, and affects the social life of a person. School Management Committee Chairman Sandeep Dahiya and Principal Ravinder Kumar said in their address, “It is not possible to ban digital usage, but its balance is very important.” Co-ordinator of the primary department Pooja Pasrija said, “Today, mobile has become an important part of children’s lives, but it is also proving to be harmful for their health, studies and mental development.” School Administrator VP Sharma and Head Coordinator Surender Kumar said this activity not only inspired children to stay away from mobile but also gave the message that technology is useful only when it is used correctly and in limited quantity.

