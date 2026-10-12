Adampur school students visit Sri Anandpur Sahib, Virasat-e-Khalsa

Emm Aar International School, Adampur, organised a spiritual and educational tour for students of Classes III to VII to promote experiential learning beyond textbooks. The students visited Sri Anandpur Sahib and Virasat-e-Khalsa, gaining valuable insights into Sikh history, heritage and Punjab's rich cultural legacy. They explored historical exhibits, connected classroom learning with real events and participated in langar. The tour was conducted under the guidance of teachers Rupinder, Neeru, Sumiti, Raman Kumar and Ravi, who ensured students' safety and active participation. Principal Rajinder Kumar appreciated the initiative and highlighted its role in developing curiosity, confidence and teamwork.

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