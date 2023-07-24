Adarsh Public School, Chandigarh

It was a sweet and juicy morning for the school. Kids enjoyed the Mango Day celebrations on the school campus. The kids as well as teachers were dressed in yellow colour. Students learnt recognising yellow colour and enjoyed the taste of different varieties of mangoes. Students learnt the cutting of mango and its nutritional benefits. They came to know that mango is the king of fruits and also recited rhymes related to mango.
