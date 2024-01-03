Adarsh Public School, Chandigarh

Staff and students of the school celebrated Christmas. The school premises was fully decorated by students and teachers with balloons, Xmas tree, streamers, etc. A model presented the birth of Jesus Christ and Xmas tree was well decorated. Carols were sung and a get-together party was organised for tiny tots and teachers. Principal S Thakur congratulated students. Santa Claus distributed sweets and gifts. The event ended with a dance performance of students.

