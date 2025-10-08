Adarsh Public School, Indi, celebrate Dasehra

The school marked a special occasion with a vibrant assembly organised by Class IV students, celebrating Dasehra, Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti. The programme featured a captivating skit on Lord Rama's victory over Ravana, with students confidently portraying characters from the Ramayana. The performance conveyed the timeless message that truth and goodness ultimately triumph over evil. The assembly also included inspiring poems and speeches on Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, highlighting their values and contributions. The Principal praised the students for their efforts in spreading the message of truth, non-violence and courage, encouraging them to uphold these values in their lives.

