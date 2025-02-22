Adarsh Public School, Matak Majri, Indri
Students attended a special assembly on ‘Cyber Safety Awareness: Learning about online safety, digital citizenship, and how to protect themselves in the virtual world’ and ‘Role of Women in Science & Technology: Inspiring stories of women pioneers in STEM fields,...
Advertisement
Students attended a special assembly on ‘Cyber Safety Awareness: Learning about online safety, digital citizenship, and how to protect themselves in the virtual world’ and ‘Role of Women in Science & Technology: Inspiring stories of women pioneers in STEM fields, promoting gender equality and encouraging our girls to pursue careers in science and tech’. The school aims to educate, empower, and inspire students to become responsible digital citizens and future leaders in STEM.
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement