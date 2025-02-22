DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / Adarsh Public School, Matak Majri, Indri

Adarsh Public School, Matak Majri, Indri

Students attended a special assembly on ‘Cyber Safety Awareness: Learning about online safety, digital citizenship, and how to protect themselves in the virtual world’ and ‘Role of Women in Science & Technology: Inspiring stories of women pioneers in STEM fields,...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Feb 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Students attended a special assembly on ‘Cyber Safety Awareness: Learning about online safety, digital citizenship, and how to protect themselves in the virtual world’ and ‘Role of Women in Science & Technology: Inspiring stories of women pioneers in STEM fields, promoting gender equality and encouraging our girls to pursue careers in science and tech’. The school aims to educate, empower, and inspire students to become responsible digital citizens and future leaders in STEM.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper