Adarsh Public School, Sector 20 B, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Hariyali Teej on its campus. Students and teachers came in colourful Punjabi traditional dresses. Tiny tots and students of the senior wing performed gidda, bhangra and other folk dances. Principal S Thakur wished all teachers and students ‘Happy Teej’. A quiz related to the culture of Punjab and Teej was conducted. Winners were given gifts. A trophy was also given to ‘Miss Teej’ of the school.