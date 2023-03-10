Adarsh Public School,Sector 20-B, Chd

The school organised Fun, Food & Culture Fest-2023 on its premises. Anuj Gupta, Mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, was the chief guest. The main purpose of this event was to relieve the stress of students before the examinations. Students presented a nukkad natak on 'Swacchta Abhiyaan' and also performed giddha and bhangra. Various fun games and a magic show were organised for children.