Adarsh Public (Smart) School, Chandigarh

Gurpurb celebrations were organised at the school for students. Students were told about the teachings of the first Guru of Sikhs Guru Nanak Dev ji. All students and teachers recited mool mantar and langar was also organised for students, parents and staff members.
