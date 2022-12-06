Adarsh Public Smart School, Chandigarh

The school organised an Annual Sports Meet 2022 on the premises. The event commenced with lighting the torch by Principal Sunita Thakur. The Head Boy administered the oath to all the students. Principal S Thakur told the importance of sports and games. Students of the junior and the senior wing enjoyed games like flower race, bunny race, zigzag race, pick and quick race,hula hoop, cross the hurdles, sack race, fill the bottle race, balloon caterpillar race, hurdle coin race, slow cycling, kho-kho and net ball. A fun game was also organised for teachers. The Principal appreciated the efforts of participants and honoured the winners with medals, trophies and certificates.