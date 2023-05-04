Adarsh Public Smart School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Labour Day to acknowledge the efforts of the school's helping staff. Principal S Thakur felicitated the workers by giving flowers and gifts to them. She also praised the workers for their hard work and told them that their contribution was very important for the growth of the school.
