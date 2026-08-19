Adarsh School students win 96 medals in sports

Students of Adarsh Sr Sec School, Madina, delivered an outstanding sporting performance, winning 96 medals — 55 gold, 25 silver and 16 bronze — in block and district-level competitions. A remarkable 37 students qualified for state-level events across nine sports and will represent Rohtak district. Principal Manjulata credited the achievement to the students’ dedication, the coaches’ efforts and the school’s strong sporting culture. The school management congratulated the students and coaches and wished the contingent success in the state-level events.

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