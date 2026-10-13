Adhrit wins bronze medal in roller skating championship

Adhrit Sharma of UKG of AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, won a bronze medal in the Roller Skating Championship held at the Skating Rink, Sector 10, Chandigarh. Adhrit showcased remarkable skill, balance, confidence and sporting spirit. His achievement reflected his dedication, regular practice and enthusiasm for skating. The school management, Principal and teachers congratulated him on his accomplishment and appreciated his efforts. His success serves as an inspiration to fellow students to pursue their interests with perseverance. The school continues to encourage sports and co-curricular activities to nurture young talent and promote the holistic development of students.

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