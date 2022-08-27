Aditya does school proud

The school management, Principal and the teachers of Parmarth International School, Baijnath, conveyed their best wishes to the 'Best Entry Award Winner' Aditya Kumar, a student of Class X for his stellar performance in 'Fibre Fusion' which was organised by INTACH. Chairman Indu Goswami wished Aditya good luck for his future endeavours.
