Home / The School Tribune / Aditya of RIMT World School shines in skating championship

Aditya of RIMT World School shines in skating championship

Achievers

TNS
Updated At : 06:06 AM Nov 18, 2025 IST
Aditya Sharda of RIMT World School has once again brought laurels to the institution with his outstanding performances on the skating track. After clinching a gold medal at the 31st Panchkula District Roller Skating Championship held at the IT Park Track, Aditya continued his winning streak by bagging silver medals in the under-6 age category at the 39th Haryana State Roller Skating Championship, organised by HRSA in Panchkula. Displaying remarkable speed, balance and determination, Aditya secured the second position in both 200 mt and 400 mt speed skating races.

