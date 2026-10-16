Aditya participates in Baal Sansad

Ankur School, Chandigarh, proudly participated in the Rashtriya Paryavaran Baal Sansad 2026 National Final, held at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha. Aditya Khaiwal, a Class X student, represented the Education Minister and impressed the audience during a debate on 'Panch Tatva', the five elements of nature. His participation showcased his confidence, environmental awareness and leadership skills. Graced by the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, the event offered students a valuable opportunity to experience democratic proceedings and discuss environmental concerns. The achievement reflects the school's commitment to experiential learning and responsible citizenship.

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