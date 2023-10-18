Adventure camp at Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur

An adventure camp was held at the school for students of Class I to X on the school grounds. It was organised by Rocksport Adventures. The camp exposed young students to a variety of challenging and exciting activities, which included zip line, Burma bridge, commando crawl, zorbing fight, magical maze, rope ladder climbing, etc. Students energetically participated all the activities. On the whole, the day was indeed exciting and enjoyable. School Principal Rashmi Rafi said this was one of the best ways for making experiential learning authentic and safe.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled
Biden has to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan after the Pal...
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...
2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu
The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
The verdict sets a significant precedent, emphasising the im...
X will start charging new users $1 per year: Elon Musk
According to X, this was done in order to fight bots