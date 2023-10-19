Adventure camp at Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur

An adventure camp was held at the school for students of Class I to X on the school grounds. It was organised by Rocksport Adventures. The camp exposed young students to a variety of challenging and exciting activities, which included zip line, Burma bridge, commando crawl, zorbing fight, magical maze, rope ladder climbing, etc. Students energetically participated all the activities. On the whole, the day was indeed exciting and enjoyable. School Principal Rashmi Rafi said this was one of the best ways for making experiential learning authentic and safe.
