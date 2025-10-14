DT
Home / The School Tribune / Adventure camp organised

Adventure camp organised

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Oct 14, 2025 IST
A Royal Adventure Camp was organised in Tripta Public Senior Secondary School, Chalwara, for the entertainment of the children. School Chairman Varinder Nariyal and Principal Rakesh Rana inaugurated the camp by lighting a lamp in front of Goddess Saraswati. Students from kindergarten to Class XII participated enthusiastically in the camp. The main attractions of this Royal Adventure Camp were Mickey Mouse, Dori Man, Zip Line, Magic Show, Pool Party, Swimming Pool, Motu Patlu, Train Bouncy, Zipper Commando Net, Cave Crossing, Gun Shooting, 3D Tattoo, DJ Party, Horse Riding, Trampoline, Digital Photography, Refreshment, etc. Many types of games were organised in which the children had a lot of fun. School Chairman Varinder Nariyal and Principal Rakesh Rana said along with studies, such programmes should be organised so that children can be entertained and they can get relief from stress.

