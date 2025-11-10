DT
Home / The School Tribune / Adventure trip organised

Adventure trip organised

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 10, 2025 IST
Paragon Convent School, Sector 24-B, Chandigarh, organised an exciting trip to Rocksport, Rajpura, for the students of classes III to VIII. The students enthusiastically participated in various thrilling activities such as zip line, balance beam, hopscotch, and other engaging team games. These activities helped them enhance their agility, strength, coordination, and problem-solving skills. Special team-building tasks promoted cooperation, trust, and mutual support among classmates. The day was not only filled with fun and adventure but also served as a valuable learning experience that inspired courage, confidence, and a strong sense of teamwork. The cheerful smiles and happy faces of the students clearly reflected the joy and excitement they experienced throughout the day.

