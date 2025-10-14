Advocate Ujjawal conferred with President’s Award

Advocate Ujjawal Aggarwal has been conferred with the My Bharat National Service Scheme President’s Award (2022–23) by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi. The award recognises his exemplary contribution to social service and commitment to value-based living. A proud alumnus of Sri Sathya Sai Balvikas, Ujjawal Aggarwal began his journey with the programme at the age of four. He received the National Excellence Balvikas Award at thirteen and later represented Chandigarh at the National Kala Utsav (Theatre). Managing Director Bharat of DC Model School, Panchkula, B Gupta and Director Usha Gupta congratulated Ujjawal Aggarwal on his remarkable achievement. As his Balvikas guru, Usha Gupta expressed immense pride, calling his success a reflection of the transformative values of Sri Sathya Sai Balvikas, and blessed him to continue serving society with humility and dedication.

