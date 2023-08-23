Agampreet Kaur honoured at Independence Day function

Agampreet Kaur, resident of Panjgrain Kalan and a student of Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala, was honoured during the district-level event of the Independence Day as she had grabbed first position among four districts of Punjab. She was honoured with a letter of appreciation by Gurmeet Singh Khudia, Minister, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Department, Punjab. Kultar Singh Sandhawan, Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, also blessed her for a prosperous life ahead.