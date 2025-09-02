Agampreet wins 2 medals in wrestling

Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Mohali, students excelled in wrestling. In the U-17 category, the school’s players clinched three bronze medals. In the U-19 category, they won a bronze and a silver. Agampreet Singh of Class XII (Humanities) won two medals.
