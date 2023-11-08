Aim Academy Public School, Jaisinghpur

The school celebrated its annual function. Students of all the classes gave performances of singing, dancing and instrumental playing in the culture programme. The performances were appreciated by chief guest MLA Yadvinder Goma and Congress block president Jaswant Singh Dadwal. The function began with a welcome speech by the Principal. The managing director delivered an important message to the parents regarding use of mobile phones among the students which effect the mental health of the child. A motivational and inspirational speech was given by Muskan, student of Class XII. Rajasthan folk dance, classical dance, and even religious act like Ganesh Vandna of Class VII, horror act of Class IX and Samunder Manthan act of Class VIII added glory to the function.

#Congress