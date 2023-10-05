Aim Academy Public School, Jaisinghpura

Students of Class V participated in a rally on ‘Save petrol and diesel’, which was conducted in the supervision of Sudesh. The main motive of the rally was to spread awareness and sensitise masses to conservation and efficient use of petroleum products. Students raised slogans to enlighten the public. Through this rally student try to show that “we should use petrol and diesel judiciously”.
