Aim Academy Senior Secondary School, Jaisinghpur

Harshita Thakur, student of the school, got the third position in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh in the Under-19 (Girls) Chess Tournament. She was awarded with a memento and medal. Harshita will represent the school at the state level. The district-level Under-19 (Girls) Chess Tournament was conducted at Ladori, Kangra, from October 4 to 8. The school chairman, director, principal and staff congratulated the student and coach Ankit.

#Chess #Kangra