Aim Academy Senior Secondary School, Jaisinghpur

An educational excursion trip to a police station was organised for students of Class I. It was a practical experience for the students. The students got the opportunity to enhance their knowledge about a police station. The students met with SHO Prempal Sharma, who explained them about the functioning of the police station. The students got the chance to visit different sections of the police station. The trip was arranged by Bandana and Priya Katoch.
