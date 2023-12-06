Aim Academy Senior Secondary School, Jaisinghpur

The school organised a ‘Fireless Cooking Competition’ for students of Class IX and X. It was conducted by the English Club. The competition provided a platform to the students to demonstrate their knowledge and skill related to preparation and displaying the dishes. The competition was held between boys and girls. Oreo rolls, Oreo cakes, namkeen chat, cold coffee and chips chat were made by students. The competition was evaluated on the basis of hygiene and cleanliness, presentation and taste of the dishes. The girls were the winner of the competition.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty hit all-time highs
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumps 303.25 points, or 0.44 per cen...
Lok Sabha Speaker expunges controversial remarks by DMK MP
DNV Senthil Kumar on Tuesday triggered a row by using a pejo...
Anurag Thakur questions 'silence' of Congress over DMK MP’s controversial remark
The DMK MP’s remark on Hindi heartland states had led to a f...
Delhi Police on alert after banned outfit Sikhs for Justice chief threatens to attack Parliament
A senior police officer says security has already been stepp...
Widespread rain in Odisha as cyclonic storm Michaung weakens into depression
Gajapati district administration announces closure of school...