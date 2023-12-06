Aim Academy Senior Secondary School, Jaisinghpur

The school organised a ‘Fireless Cooking Competition’ for students of Class IX and X. It was conducted by the English Club. The competition provided a platform to the students to demonstrate their knowledge and skill related to preparation and displaying the dishes. The competition was held between boys and girls. Oreo rolls, Oreo cakes, namkeen chat, cold coffee and chips chat were made by students. The competition was evaluated on the basis of hygiene and cleanliness, presentation and taste of the dishes. The girls were the winner of the competition.