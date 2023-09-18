Aim Academy Senior Secondary School Jaisinghpur, Kangra

Janmashtami was celebrated by students of the school. Students of Nursery to Class I dressed up in Radha and Krishna attire. Teachers narrated the story of Krishna’s life to them. Students of Class III-V participated in various activities like flute decoration, peacock crown making, matki decoration and craft making. Students of Class VI-VIII participated in swing decoration. Managing Director of the school Rakesh Saroch and Principal Ashu Dhiman appreciated all the students for their contribution on the special occasion.

