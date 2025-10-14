Air Force Day at Major Ajaib Singh Convent School

Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala Faridkot, celebrated Air Force Day. Under the guidance of Principal Dr SS Brar, NCC cadets organised a series of activities to mark the occasion. Dr Brar motivated the cadets, highlighting the significance of the Indian Air Force and its role in safeguarding the nation. He also appreciated the cadets' active participation in national events. The cadets showcased their talents through inspiring speeches and patriotic poems, paying tribute to the bravery of Air Force personnel. A chart and poster-making competition was also held, allowing the cadets to express their creativity and convey messages about courage, discipline and national pride. The activities were expertly supervised by ANO Amritpal Kaur Khosa and CTOs Kulwinder Kaur Brar and Veerpal Kaur, who encouraged the cadets to participate with dedication. The event instilled a sense of respect for the armed forces and pride in the nation among all present.

