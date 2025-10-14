DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Air Force Day at Major Ajaib Singh Convent School

Air Force Day at Major Ajaib Singh Convent School

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Oct 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala Faridkot, celebrated Air Force Day. Under the guidance of Principal Dr SS Brar, NCC cadets organised a series of activities to mark the occasion. Dr Brar motivated the cadets, highlighting the significance of the Indian Air Force and its role in safeguarding the nation. He also appreciated the cadets' active participation in national events. The cadets showcased their talents through inspiring speeches and patriotic poems, paying tribute to the bravery of Air Force personnel. A chart and poster-making competition was also held, allowing the cadets to express their creativity and convey messages about courage, discipline and national pride. The activities were expertly supervised by ANO Amritpal Kaur Khosa and CTOs Kulwinder Kaur Brar and Veerpal Kaur, who encouraged the cadets to participate with dedication. The event instilled a sense of respect for the armed forces and pride in the nation among all present.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts