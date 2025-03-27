Ajit Karam Singh International Public School-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Elakshi Sundriyal, a student of the school, has secured the prestigious Medal of Distinction in the International Social Studies Olympiad (ISSO). The International Social Studies Olympiad is organised by the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) and serves as a highly competitive platform that evaluates students’ understanding of history, geography, civics, and economics at both national and international levels. Elakshi’s achievement is a testament to her strong analytical skills, dedication, and passion for social sciences. The school management and faculty extended their heartfelt congratulations to her, commending her outstanding performance and wishing her continued success in future endeavours. Her remarkable accomplishment stands as an inspiration for fellow students, encouraging them to strive for excellence in the field of social sciences.