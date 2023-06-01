Akal Academy Balbehra

The academy achieved 100 per cent result in the CBSE Class X examination. Namisha topped in the school with 98 per cent marks, Ustatdeep Kaur was second with 97.8 per cent and Husandeep Kaur third with 96.8 per cent marks. As many as seven students scored above 95 per cent and 23 students above 90 per cent marks. The management and Principal Meera Verma congratulated the staff, parents and students on the occasion. An event was organised by the school to honour the meritorious students. The event commenced with shabad kirtan and simran. It was followed by an award ceremony wherein the Principal honoured the toppers.