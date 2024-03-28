Akal Academy, Balbehra

The academy organised Annual Result Declaration Day. The function began with ‘shabad gayan’ and ‘Waheguru jaap’. The Principal awarded the meritorious students with certificate and trophy. Students who topped in their respective classes are: Avneet Kaur (Nursery) - 99.07%, Sargun Sandhu (KG) - 98.14%, Chaindeep Sharma (Class I) - 98.6%, Sukhman Verma (Class II) - 97.6%, Savitoj Singh (Class III) - 95.4%, Bhawandeep Sharma (Class IV) - 97.2%, Ashmandeep Kaur (Class V) - 95.5%, Gursukhman Kaur (Class VI) - 94.2%, Surbhi Sharma (Class VII) - 94.8%, Ekampreet Kaur (Class VIII) - 98.2%, Jasmeen Kaur (Class IX) - 94.6%, and Jasmeet Kaur (Class XI) - 94.8%. The Principal congratulated the teachers, parents and the students for their hard work and success. She called the students for active participation in sports, conservation of environment and fight against social evils. Parents also thanked the principal and teachers for their sincere efforts. Students have passed with flying colours.
