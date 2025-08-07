DT
Home / The School Tribune / Akal Academy, Baru Sahib, hosts cultural event

Akal Academy, Baru Sahib, hosts cultural event

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Aug 07, 2025 IST
Akal Academy, Baru Sahib, hosted a vibrant cultural event alongside the ongoing CBSE North Zone-II Tennis Tournament for girls, at the IB School Amphitheatre, New Campus. The event commenced with a soulful shabad, setting a spiritual tone, followed by a captivating orchestral performance by around 50 students. The occasion was graced by Dr Baba Davinder Singh, president of The Kalgidhar Trust and Chancellor of Akal University, Bhatinda (Punjab), and Eternal University, Baru Sahib (HP). In his address, Dr Singh urged students to pursue excellence while staying grounded in values and discipline, leaving a lasting impression on the audience. Dr Neelam Kaur, Advisor for Health Sciences & Education at The Kalgidhar Trust and Principal of Akal Academy, also addressed the gathering, emphasising compassion, commitment and service as integral to holistic growth and character development. A highlight of the programme was a poignant skit, titled "Heal the World," performed by junior students. The CBSE North Zone-II Tennis Tournament continued with enthusiasm, featuring six matches. In the under-17 category, three matches were played among six schools, displaying remarkable teamwork and competitive spirit. Similarly, the under-14 division saw three matches with six schools competing, showcasing youthful energy and athletic prowess. All matches were conducted with discipline and sportsmanship, reflecting the values instilled through school athletics.

