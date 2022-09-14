The students of Akal Academy, Bharyal Lahri, celebrated the birthday of Baba Sri Chand, the elder son of Sri Guru Nanak Dev. On this occasion, the students presented shabads and the teachers delivered speeches giving glimpses of Baba's life. The students also recited Nitnem, Hukamnama and ardaas.
