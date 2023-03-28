Akal Academy, Chunni Kalan

To celebrate the end of a journey and the beginning of a new chapter of children's life, a graduation day ceremony was held for the outgoing students of Class V at the school. Students, in their black gowns and saffron "dumala", were all ready to join the senior wing of the school.

The ceremony started with "shabad" sung by students, which was followed by a welcome song. A welcome speech was delivered by the newly appointed Headmistress of the school, Amrit Kalsi. Chief guest Gurpreet Veer honoured students with certificates and wished them good luck.

He congratulated the parents whose wards had completed their first phase of learning and were entering the senior wing. Principal Sandeep Kaur also congratulated the students and wished that they achieve the pinnacle of success and bring glory to their school.